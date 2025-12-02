Will Amon-Ra St. Brown Play On Thursday Night Football? Dan Campbell Shares the Latest

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered a fresh update on star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Tuesday, and while the news wasn’t overly dramatic, it did give fans a clearer picture heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking with reporters, Campbell said St. Brown is trending in the right direction, just not far enough to participate in Tuesday’s practice.’

“He’s better,” Campbell said. “I don’t see him practicing today. I know this about him, if he can play, he’ll play.”

That’s classic Amon-Ra. The guy is wired to compete, and the Lions know his pain tolerance and preparation habits better than anyone. If there’s even a window for him to suit up under the lights at Ford Field, he’ll do everything in his power to make it happen.

St. Brown has been battling an ankle issue since Detroit’s Thanksgiving game against the Packers, an injury that kept him off the practice field early this week. His availability remains officially questionable, but Campbell’s tone made it clear: this will come down to how he responds over the next 48 hours.

The Lions, sitting at 7–5 and fighting to stabilize a season that has taken a few hits, could badly use their All-Pro weapon in a prime-time showdown with playoff implications. If St. Brown can’t go, Detroit would lean heavily on Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa to carry the receiving load.

One thing is certain: if St. Brown is physically capable of being on the field, he won’t miss this one.