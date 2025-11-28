Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update: Lions Catch a Break

The Detroit Lions got good news Friday regarding star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who left the Thanksgiving loss to the Packers with an ankle injury.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, St. Brown suffered a low-ankle sprain, not the more serious high-ankle sprain, and he is not expected to go on injured reserve. He’ll be considered week-to-week.

St. Brown was injured early in the first quarter after getting rolled up on while blocking. After the game, Dan Campbell sounded cautiously optimistic, saying the injury didn’t feel “long-term” and estimating St. Brown could miss “a week or two.”

The Lions have a quick turnaround with the Cowboys coming to Ford Field next Thursday, but after that, Detroit gets a mini-bye before facing the Rams, giving St. Brown a realistic window to return.

For now, though, the Lions avoided worst-case news — and their top receiver should be back sooner rather than later.