Dan Campbell Gives Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update

Detroit Lions fans held their breath on Thanksgiving, and honestly, who could blame them? Losing Amon-Ra St. Brown early in the matchup against the Packers was the last thing this banged-up offense needed.

The good news: Dan Campbell doesn’t believe this is a season-ending injury.

The not-as-good news: St. Brown could still be out for a bit.

Let’s break down what we know.

How the Injury Happened

Early in the Thanksgiving loss to Green Bay, St. Brown was rolled up on from behind while blocking on a Jahmyr Gibbs run. It was one of those unfortunate friendly-fire moments you never want to see, and it sent St. Brown straight to the locker room.

He never returned.

And with the Lions already missing Sam LaPorta for the year, losing St. Brown turned the offensive operation into a patchwork scramble.

After the game, Dan Campbell offered at least some relief for anxious Lions fans.

“Well, I’ll know more tomorrow. I don’t feel like this is long, long-term. So that’s the good news,” Campbell said.

He did caution that St. Brown may still miss time.

“Could be a week or two, maybe if we are lucky.”

So while the Lions may have dodged a worst-case scenario, they’re clearly not out of the woods.

Coach Campbell on Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury pic.twitter.com/Ffn4q15bAh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2025

What This Means for the Lions

Detroit is now staring at the possibility of facing the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday without:

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sam LaPorta

Multiple injured offensive linemen

After the Cowboys game, Detroit gets a 10-day break before heading to Los Angeles to take on the Rams — which could be the window St. Brown needs if the timeline leans toward “a week or two.”

For now, it’s a wait-and-see situation.

The Bottom Line

The Lions avoided disaster, but they’re still preparing to be without their All-Pro receiver for at least a short stretch. Detroit’s playoff push suddenly looks a lot more complicated, and the offense will need someone, anyone, to step up until St. Brown returns.