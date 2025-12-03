Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives His Own Injury Update

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown finally spoke for himself on Tuesday, and his update on his ankle injury was… well, honest, uncertain, and very on-brand for the ultra-competitive star.

St. Brown, who suffered a low-ankle sprain on Thanksgiving against the Packers, didn’t practice on Tuesday. With a huge Thursday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys looming, fans were hoping for clarity. Instead, they got honesty.

When asked where he stands for Thursday, St. Brown didn’t sugarcoat it.

“I’m not sure right now, if I’m being honest,” St. Brown said, via Pride of Detroit. “It’s still up in the air. I’ma try to be out there for the guys, for my teammates, but I couldn’t answer that question right now.”

That sentiment lines up almost perfectly with what Dan Campbell said earlier in the day. Campbell didn’t commit to St. Brown playing, but made one thing clear:

“I know this about him — if he can play, he’ll play.”

And that’s really the story here. St. Brown wants to suit up. Campbell wants him to suit up. The trainers want him healthy enough to suit up. But nobody can say with confidence—yet—whether the ankle will cooperate in time.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just any game. The Lions are 7–5, clinging to NFC playoff hopes and coming off back-to-back losses to the Eagles and Packers. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have beaten both the Eagles and Chiefs in consecutive weeks and are playing their best ball of the season.

And St. Brown? He’s the engine of Detroit’s passing attack:

75 receptions

884 yards

9 touchdowns

12 games

Without him, the Lions’ offense becomes far more predictable—and far easier to defend.

What’s Next?

Detroit will monitor St. Brown over the next 48 hours, with a true decision likely on Wednesday or even game day. A low-ankle sprain is far better than a high-ankle sprain, but it still comes down to stability, pain tolerance, and cutting ability.

The good news? St. Brown isn’t ruling himself out.

The bad news? Nobody’s ruling him in just yet.

Stay tuned—this one goes right down to kickoff.