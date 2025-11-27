fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Amon-Ra St. Brown Suffers Injury vs. Packers

Amon-Ra St. Brown Madden 26 Celebration Amon-Ra St. Brown Kansas City Comments Detroit Lions 2025 wide receiver roster prediction Amon-Ra St. Brown Fined Amon-Ra St. Brown drops Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury
View Comments

Detroit Lions fans held their breath on Thanksgiving after star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown went down early against the Green Bay Packers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Madden 26 Celebration Amon-Ra St. Brown Kansas City Comments Detroit Lions 2025 wide receiver roster prediction Amon-Ra St. Brown Fined Amon-Ra St. Brown drops Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury

On the Lions’ first play of their second offensive series, St. Brown was blocking on a run by Jahmyr Gibbs when disaster struck. A teammate was pushed from behind and inadvertently rolled up on St. Brown’s leg, causing the wideout to immediately collapse to the turf.

Trainers rushed out right away, and after a brief evaluation on the field, St. Brown was escorted straight to the locker room for further testing. He did not return to the sideline before the drive ended.

The Lions have not yet provided an official update on the severity of the injury, but losing St. Brown — the heart and soul of Detroit’s passing attack — would be a massive blow.

We’ll update this story the moment more information becomes available. Stay tuned.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments