Amon-Ra St. Brown Suffers Injury vs. Packers

Detroit Lions fans held their breath on Thanksgiving after star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown went down early against the Green Bay Packers.

On the Lions’ first play of their second offensive series, St. Brown was blocking on a run by Jahmyr Gibbs when disaster struck. A teammate was pushed from behind and inadvertently rolled up on St. Brown’s leg, causing the wideout to immediately collapse to the turf.

Trainers rushed out right away, and after a brief evaluation on the field, St. Brown was escorted straight to the locker room for further testing. He did not return to the sideline before the drive ended.

The Lions have not yet provided an official update on the severity of the injury, but losing St. Brown — the heart and soul of Detroit’s passing attack — would be a massive blow.

We’ll update this story the moment more information becomes available. Stay tuned.