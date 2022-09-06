We are just 2 days away (5 for the Lions) from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season and second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions are ready to do whatever it takes to make their mark on the league.

During a recent interview, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained that St. Brown is on a mission to improve his ability to make plays after he catches the ball.

He’s special, man,” Johnson said of St. Brown. “He really is. He’s on a mission right now. I talked to him in the middle of the summer during our off time to see how he’s doing. He said, ‘Coach, I’m telling you right now, this run after catch, I’m all over it.’

The aggression that he has, he has that controlled aggression for a receiver that is rare,” Johnson said. “It shows up in the run game. It shows up in his route running and his breaks and it carries over for the rest of the group.”

Please enable JavaScript The Detroit Lions' 53 man roster is set

Amon-Ra St. Brown is all about ‘being consistent’ in 2022

For Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught 90 passes for 912 yards as a rookie, it comes down to ‘being consistent’ in during his second year in the league.

“For me, it’s doing everything right and making plays and doing it over again,” St. Brown said of what being a consistent football player means to him. “Whether that’s blocking in the run game, catching the ball, scoring touchdowns. Whatever you are doing, being consistent at it and doing it week in and week out.”

“That’s a credit to him because he prides himself on being right and doing things right and his football knowledge, his finish, everything,” Campbell said.