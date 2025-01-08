Amon-Ra St. Brown Issues Challenge To Detroit Lions Fans

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their first playoff appearance with home-field advantage in years, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has issued a challenge to the fans of Ford Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Even More Energy

In a recent appearance on the St. Brown Bros podcast, St. Brown made it clear that while Lions fans have been incredible throughout the season, he’s asking them to bring even more energy for the postseason. With the Lions clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the home crowd will play a crucial role in helping the team take their playoff run to the next level.

“We need you guys,” St. Brown said as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “We really need you guys in two weeks. We don’t know who we’re playing yet, but we need you to bring more energy than the Rams game.”

Surpassing Last Year’s Rams Game Atmosphere

He went on to explain how the fans' energy in last year’s wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams was the best atmosphere he’s ever experienced. Now, he’s calling on them to surpass that level of intensity this time around.

“Can you guys please do that for me? We're going to need you guys loud. Please. You guys have been so great all year, but you guys got to take it to the next level. This is the playoffs. It’s do or die,” St. Brown emphasized.

The 2023 postseason marks an exciting chapter for the Lions, who are determined to make a Super Bowl run. With a playoff game coming to Ford Field, St. Brown knows that the support from the fanbase will be more important than ever.

“I do challenge you guys to be louder than you were against the Rams last year, because that Rams game was the craziest s**t I've ever seen,” St. Brown added with a smile.

It was the most lit game I have ever been a part of in my life,” St. Brown said. “This next game, just please, I know you guys are going to bring that energy.”

As the Lions prepare for what could be a historic playoff run, the challenge is set: can Lions fans bring the energy and passion to Ford Field to give their team an extra boost toward victory? It’s time to answer Amon-Ra’s call and help propel the Lions to new heights in the postseason.