Amon-Ra St. Brown Issues Warning To Philadelphia Eagles

Now that the 2024 NFL season is officially behind us, it is time to start looking ahead to 2025. As I noted prior to the Super Bowl, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, I feel like there is a very good chance that the Detroit Lions are going to be featured in the 2025 NFL season-opening game, which will take place on Thursday Night Football. One person who agrees with me is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown Predicts Week 1 Matchup

During the most recent episode of the St. Brown Bros. Podcast, Amon-Ra listed the teams that could potentially play against the Eagles on opening night before asking a simple question.

“Eagles have the home opener next year, cause they won the Super Bowl,” Amon-Ra said. “Can I read you the list of teams that could potentially be in that first game? Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Broncos. Out of all those teams, like, if you’re the NFL, who are you putting in there?”

Warning Issued

But rather than just leaving it at that, Amon-Ra issued a warning to the Eagles.

“That's what I'm saying,” He added. “So we might be playing them Week 1, at Lincoln Financial Field. You would see with our healthy defense, how that s*** operates.”


