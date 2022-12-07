Amon-Ra St. Brown: It’s ‘super humbling’ to be mentioned amongst best in NFL

St. Brown commented on being mentioned as one of the best

Amon-Ra St. Brown could go down as one of best draft picks in Lions' history

When the Detroit Lions selected Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I jumped for joy because I really believe he could be the next Golden Tate. Well, I was right to jump for joy, but, to be honest, St. Brown has exceeded even my expectations. In fact, St. Brown only has 28 career games under his belt, and he is already being talked about as one of the better wide receivers in the National Football League.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown say about being mentioned amongst the best WRs in the NFL?

On Wednesday, St. Brown spoke to reporters and he called it “super humbling” to be mentioned amongst the best wide receivers in the league.

“But for me, I just gotta keep working, keep being consistent.” St. Brown said.

He added that he loves watching Vikings WR Justin Jefferson play.

“Just being on the sidelines watching him play, is super fun.”

What has Amon-Ra St. Brown done since coming to the NFL?

Since coming to the NFL, St. Brown has been outstanding. After getting off to a slow start, he now has a whopping 166 catches for 1,742 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 28 career games.

In his past four games, he has 37 catches for 431 yards and three touchdowns.

St. Brown will look to continue his outstanding production this coming Sunday when the Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Nation, where do you rank St. Brown amongst NFL receivers?