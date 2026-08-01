Amon-Ra St. Brown Sends Clear Message on Jahmyr Gibbs’ Absence

Amon-Ra St. Brown did not hide how much the Detroit Lions miss Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is away from practice while his contract situation plays out, leaving Detroit without one of the most explosive players in football. St. Brown understands the business side of the situation, but his message before practice was unmistakable.

He wants Gibbs back on the field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Says He Misses Jahmyr Gibbs

St. Brown has built a close relationship with Gibbs, and that came through when he was asked about the running back’s absence.

“Jahmyr is my dog. I miss him out here.

“Hopefully, he’ll be out here sooner rather than later.

“I talk to him quite a bit. Obviously, I can’t share everything with you guys.

“I love Jahmyr, and I miss him out here. Like I said, hopefully he’ll be out here sooner rather than later.”

There was no frustration aimed at Gibbs. There was no public pressure.

St. Brown sounded like a teammate who understands why Gibbs is protecting his future while still hoping the situation gets resolved quickly.

That distinction matters.

Contract holdouts (or in this case, a hold-in) can become uncomfortable when players begin answering the same questions every day. St. Brown avoided that trap. He supported Gibbs without revealing private conversations or turning the situation into a distraction.

Lions Players Understand the Business Side

St. Brown also made it clear that the Lions are not panicking while Gibbs holds in.

“I think the team is doing fine.

“Obviously, we’re missing one of our best players on offense, which sucks.

“He’s still in the building. He’s still attending all of the meetings and everything.

“The players understand what’s going on. Everybody gets it. It’s part of this business.

“We’re still out there practicing and doing our thing.

“Guys like Isaiah, Vaki and Saylor are stepping up. It gives other guys an opportunity to show what they can do.

“It all works out for a reason.”

That might be the most important part of the entire situation.

Gibbs is still around the team. He is attending meetings, staying involved and maintaining his connection to the offense. This is not a player disappearing from Allen Park or separating himself from the locker room.

The dispute is about business, not commitment.

Gibbs’ Absence Creates Opportunities

Detroit would rather have Gibbs practicing. Nobody is pretending otherwise.

His absence does create valuable work for the rest of the running back room. Isaiah Williams, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylor now have more chances to handle meaningful repetitions and show the coaching staff what they can do.

Training camp reps are precious for players fighting for roles.

Vaki has an opportunity to prove he can handle more offensive responsibility. Williams can show how his athleticism translates in the backfield. Saylor gets a longer look than he might receive if Gibbs were taking the majority of the first-team work.

Those opportunities could help Detroit build better depth behind its star running back.

They do not replace Gibbs.

Detroit’s Offense Is Different Without Gibbs

St. Brown called Gibbs one of the Lions’ best offensive players, and that is not teammate exaggeration.

Gibbs changes the geometry of a defense. His speed forces linebackers to widen. Safeties have to respect him in space. A short pass can become a touchdown before defenders have time to close.

The Lions can practice their system without him. They cannot fully recreate what he brings.

That is why every missed day carries some weight, even if Gibbs remains engaged in meetings. Timing, conditioning and live football movement cannot be duplicated in a classroom.

Detroit needs him back eventually.

The question is how long the contract discussions will keep him away from the field.

St. Brown Strikes the Right Tone

There was something familiar about St. Brown’s response.

He was direct. He supported his teammate. Then he turned the focus back toward the players who are practicing.

That is leadership.

St. Brown did not dismiss the importance of Gibbs’ absence. He openly admitted that losing one of Detroit’s top weapons “sucks.” He also refused to make it sound like the entire offense has stopped functioning.

Both things can be true.

The Lions miss Gibbs, and the rest of the team still has work to do.

Bottom Line

Amon-Ra St. Brown wants Jahmyr Gibbs back at practice, but he also understands why his teammate is handling the contract situation carefully.

Gibbs remains involved in meetings, and the locker room appears to recognize that negotiations are part of life in the NFL. In the meantime, Detroit’s younger backs are receiving extra opportunities to make an impression.

The Lions can survive a temporary absence in August.

They are a much more dangerous football team when Gibbs is on the field.