Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Why Jameson Williams FaceTimed Him Late at Night

Jameson Williams apparently had important business to discuss with Amon-Ra St. Brown late at night.

It had nothing to do with football.

Williams showed up with a dramatically different look after deciding to cut his own hair, then tried to FaceTime St. Brown to unveil the finished product. Williams did not offer much of an explanation for what inspired the change.

“I don’t know, bro. I just decided to cut it off. Chop it. I don’t know.”

St. Brown approved.

“He looks good. I mean, his hair looks different. But nah, Jamo looks great. He looks great. I love his new haircut.”

For two receivers who combined for more than 2,500 receiving yards last season, the exchange offered a considerably lighter look at one of Detroit’s most important on-field partnerships.

And apparently, Williams was proud enough of the home haircut that waiting until morning was not an option.

Williams Wanted St. Brown to See It Immediately

St. Brown revealed that Williams handled the haircut himself.

“He did. He said he cut it last night.”

Then came the attempted reveal.

“He actually FaceTimed me. I was sleeping. I didn’t answer it. Then I called him back at like 11:00 at night. He didn’t answer.”

The mystery was solved when St. Brown arrived the following morning.

“I come in the morning, he’s like, ‘Hey, bro. That’s why I called you. I cut my hair. I wanted to show you.’ I was like, ‘Damn, bro. My bad. I was sleeping.’”

It is a funny exchange, but it also reflects how comfortable Detroit’s top receivers have become with one another.

St. Brown and Williams have developed into one of the NFL’s most productive receiving combinations. Detroit’s 2026 receiver preview shows St. Brown coming off 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Williams produced 65 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven scores.

Williams averaged 17.2 yards per reception, giving Detroit a distinctly different threat alongside St. Brown.

Detroit’s Receiver Partnership Has Grown With Williams

The relationship has evolved along with Williams’ career.

His first two NFL seasons were disrupted by an ACL recovery and a suspension, but the last two years have looked considerably different. Williams has now produced consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and Detroit’s official player profile notes that he ranked third in the NFL in yards per reception last season.

The development has not only been statistical. Lions coaches have repeatedly praised Williams’ maturation, including Scottie Montgomery’s offseason assessment that Williams had become more vocal and more advanced in his understanding of Detroit’s offense.

That progression has created an intriguing dynamic with St. Brown. One is already among the NFL’s most established possession receivers. The other has become one of football’s most dangerous explosive-play threats.

There is even a legitimate argument that Williams could challenge St. Brown for Detroit’s receiving-yardage lead this season.

Apparently, they are also now consulting each other on hairstyles.

St. Brown Wants the Whole Team to Join In

St. Brown was not satisfied simply approving Williams’ new look.

He wants company.

“But he looks good. I told him he should go low cut. We should all go low cut.”

Whether that develops into an actual Lions trend remains questionable. Convincing an NFL locker room to coordinate haircuts may be considerably harder than getting everyone to learn a new offensive system.

Williams already did his part.

He grabbed the clippers, finished the job and immediately tried calling one of his closest teammates to show him.

St. Brown just happened to be asleep.