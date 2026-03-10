fb
Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Emotional Reaction to Kalif Raymond News

The departure of Kalif Raymond from the Detroit Lions clearly hit home for one of his closest teammates.

Shortly after reports surfaced that Raymond is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears, Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared an emotional message on social media.

Greatest teammate I’ve ever had. Lockermate since rookie year 😔 love you brother,” St. Brown wrote.

The message highlights just how strong the bond was between the two receivers during their time together in Detroit.

A locker room connection

St. Brown and Raymond entered the Lions organization in the same year, quickly forming a close friendship while sharing a locker room during Detroit’s rise under head coach Dan Campbell.

While St. Brown developed into one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, Raymond carved out an important role as a reliable slot target and one of the league’s most dangerous return specialists.

Over the past five seasons, Raymond became a fan favorite in Detroit thanks to his speed, toughness, and clutch plays on special teams.

Reuniting with familiar coaches

Raymond’s move to Chicago will also reunite him with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now leading the Bears’ offense. He will also reconnect with wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, another familiar face from Detroit’s staff.

Even with the new opportunity ahead, it’s clear Raymond’s impact inside the Lions locker room will be missed — especially by one of his closest teammates.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

