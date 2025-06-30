Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Amon-Ra St. Brown Throws Shade at Kansas City

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown called out Kansas City on his podcast, just months before the Lions face the Chiefs in Week 6.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Madden 26 Celebration

The Detroit Lions already had a target on their back heading into the 2025 NFL season. Now, that bullseye might be even bigger thanks to a little jab from their star wide receiver.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, never one to shy away from being real, threw a little shade at Kansas City in a recent episode of The St. Brown Brothers Podcast. And with the Lions set to return to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6 for Sunday Night Football, you can bet the Kansas City faithful are already circling that date on their calendars — in red.

TLDR:

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown said he wouldn’t want to live in Kansas City after making money.
  • He made the comment on his podcast while talking with Houston Texans rookie WR Jaylin Noel, who grew up in KC.
  • The Lions face the Chiefs in Week 6, and the comments are sure to add some extra spice to the Sunday night showdown.
  • Expect Amon-Ra to hear it loud and clear from Chiefs fans this October.
No Love for KC

While chatting with Texans rookie Jaylin Noel, a Kansas City native, the topic shifted to growing up in KC and making the jump to Houston. Noel had mostly good things to say — calling Kansas City a “medium city” and praising the vibe and pace of life.

That’s when Amon-Ra chimed in, unfiltered as always.

“I’ve been in Kansas City. I was there for the draft,” St. Brown said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I’m sorry, like, I don’t know how you… if you have money, like, I’m not living here after I get some money.”

Oof.

That might not sit well with Chiefs Kingdom, especially with Mahomes and company looking to avenge that 21-20 season-opening loss to Detroit from 2023. For what it’s worth, Noel quickly jumped in to defend his hometown, saying:

“You’ve just got to know the right places to go. … But KC, it’s good vibes there. I’m a little biased.”

Still, the moment felt like a shot fired. Whether it was meant to be playful or serious, Amon-Ra made his feelings about Kansas City crystal clear.

The Rivalry Just Got Spicier

Let’s be honest, the Lions-Chiefs matchup was already must-watch TV. It’s a rematch of Detroit’s statement win from two seasons ago, it features two of the league’s most explosive offenses, and now… it comes with a side of shade.

The Lions are heading into a brutal road slate in 2025. Seven of their nine road opponents made the playoffs last year, and Kansas City, fresh off a 15-2 season and another AFC title, is arguably the toughest of them all.

Arrowhead is already one of the loudest venues in sports. With this podcast clip making the rounds, it might be deafening when Amon-Ra takes the field in Week 6.

The Bottom Line

Amon-Ra St. Brown just gave the Chiefs bulletin board material, and he did it with a smirk. Whether you see it as harmless honesty or a full-blown diss, one thing’s for sure — the Sunday night matchup in Kansas City just got even more interesting.

Don’t be surprised if St. Brown responds with a big game… and maybe another quote or two.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

