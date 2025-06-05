Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Undergoes Knee Surgery

Detroit Lions fans can exhale — but maybe just a little.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, the engine of Detroit’s receiving corps, revealed Thursday that he underwent offseason knee surgery, explaining his limited action during Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The good news? The All-Pro wideout expects to be full-go for training camp in July.

TL;DR

Amon-Ra St. Brown admitted he had minor knee surgery after the 2024 season.

admitted he had after the 2024 season. He’s been rehabbing and working off to the side during OTAs.

and working off to the side during OTAs. St. Brown said it was just a “clean-up” procedure and that he’ll be ready for camp .

. The Lions are clearly taking a precautionary approach with their top wideout.

with their top wideout. No reason for panic — but still something to monitor as the season nears.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Says He Should Be Good To Go

Speaking to reporters after the Lions wrapped up their final OTA of the spring, St. Brown opened up about his absence from full team drills.

Amon-Ra St. Brown said he had some cleanup surgery in his knee after the season but will be all good for start of training camp — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) June 5, 2025

The Lions’ medical staff has had him working on the sidelines during team activities — jogging, stretching, and staying engaged — but avoiding any contact or cutting.

Given St. Brown’s importance to the offense, that approach makes sense. After all, the Lions don’t need him to dominate June. They need him exploding out of breaks in September.

What This Means for the Offense

St. Brown was an absolute monster last season. The two-time First Team All-Pro led the team with 115 catches, 1,263 yards, and 12 touchdowns, carving up defenses from the slot and outside. He was Jared Goff’s safety blanket, red zone weapon, and tone-setter.

The Lions have depth — Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Tim Patrick, and rookie Dominic Lovett all bring intriguing traits — but nobody replicates St. Brown’s combination of toughness, route precision, and football IQ.

That said, there’s zero indication this is anything serious. “Cleanup” surgeries like this are common for veterans after a long season. It’s more about longevity maintenance than recovery from a specific injury.

Why You Shouldn’t Be Worried (Yet)

St. Brown hasn’t missed a single game since his rookie season. He’s known for his work ethic and intensity, and you better believe he’s attacking rehab with the same tenacity he attacks a 3rd-and-6 over the middle.

Dan Campbell and the Lions medical staff are being cautious — not panicked. If he’s still limited when training camp opens in late July? Then we can start asking questions. But until then, this looks like standard offseason maintenance for a player whose body took a beating during a deep playoff run.

The Bottom Line

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a knee procedure this offseason, but it’s not expected to impact his availability for training camp or the start of the 2025 season.

If anything, this just confirms how tough he was playing last year — fighting through whatever issue needed cleanup while still posting All-Pro numbers. As long as he’s ready when it counts, this will be nothing more than a minor blip in another massive year ahead.