Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Knew Trick Play Was Gold When He Heard Bears Fans Groan

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In a stunning display of creativity, the Detroit Lions pulled off one of the most memorable trick plays of the season during their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears. With the Lions already leading 27-14 in the third quarter, Jared Goff executed a perfectly timed 21-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta, following a series of misdirections that had both the Bears and the FOX announcers fooled.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE HILARIOUS TRICK-PLAY

Following the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke about the play in an interview with Kimberly Martin, revealing that the Lions had installed the fake stumble touchdown pass play earlier in the week. The Lions initially tried calling the play earlier in the game but didn’t get the look they were hoping for, so they decided to wait for the right moment. St. Brown recalled hearing the crowd groan just before LaPorta’s touchdown, which confirmed to him that the trick play had been executed perfectly.

On the play, Goff appeared to stumble backward as if he was about to hand the ball off to Jahmyr Gibbs, who dove and rolled on the ground, selling the fake. As the Bears’ defense bought into the misdirection, Goff fired the ball to LaPorta, who found himself wide open in the end zone for an easy score.

Detroit Lions

It’s not every day you see a play executed so flawlessly, and even rarer to see a team like the Lions, who have been rolling offensively this season, pull off a trick play that fools everyone involved. This creative moment only adds to the excitement surrounding Detroit's high-powered offense as they continue their push for the postseason.

