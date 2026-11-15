The Detroit Lions absolutely dominated the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 35-10 victory in Munich, Germany. But while Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown were busy embarrassing the Patriots defense, Detroit’s offense managed to deliver one of the most bizarre touchdown celebrations in NFL history.

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And if you know anything about the horror movie The Human Centipede, you probably couldn’t believe what you were watching.

Following St. Brown’s second touchdown of the afternoon, nearly the entire Lions offense dropped to its hands and knees, forming a crawling line that immediately drew comparisons to the infamous 2009 horror film.

The Lions do a Human Centipede touchdown celebration in Munich, and Joe Davis and Greg Olsen try to figure it out on the Fox broadcast. pic.twitter.com/1LKOEqRard — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2026

The celebration was strange enough on its own, but the fact that Detroit pulled it off in Germany made the whole thing even more ridiculous. That’s because the movie features a completely deranged German surgeon who performs one of the most disturbing experiments imaginable.

As it turns out, the Lions’ celebration actually originated from something passing game coordinator Mike Kafka showed the offense during a team meeting.

What Is The Human Centipede?

For those unfamiliar with the movie, The Human Centipede (First Sequence) is a 2009 Dutch horror film written and directed by Tom Six. The story follows Dr. Josef Heiter, a deranged German surgeon who kidnaps three tourists and decides to conduct a horrifying medical experiment.

Heiter, a fictional surgeon who previously specialized in separating conjoined twins, becomes obsessed with doing the opposite. His twisted plan involves surgically connecting three people, mouth to anus, creating a single digestive system in which the victims are forced to crawl together in a line.

Yes, seriously. And somehow, that movie has now become part of Detroit Lions touchdown celebration history.

As explained in Common Sense Media’s movie synopsis, the disturbing experiment is central to the horror film’s plot. The fictional surgeon’s creation is what gives the movie its unforgettable, and rather disgusting, title.

While the Lions obviously didn’t recreate the gruesome surgical aspects of the movie, the visual comparison was impossible to miss. The players lined up behind each other and crawled across the end zone, producing an image that would have fit right into the film’s bizarre premise.

Mike Kafka Was Behind the Lions’ Celebration

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, St. Brown explained after the game that Kafka had shown the offense footage from an old NFL Europe game during a meeting.

Kafka was discussing rules and situations the team needed to be aware of, but the players became distracted by a particularly unusual touchdown celebration featured in the video.

“We were all laughing in the meeting room,” St. Brown explained. “We were like, ‘We got to do that when we score.'”

The players apparently loved the idea so much that they agreed to recreate it during Sunday’s matchup against New England. However, actually remembering to perform the celebration turned out to be more difficult than expected.

St. Brown scored Detroit’s first touchdown on a spectacular 56-yard catch-and-run, but he was so excited that he completely forgot about the plan. Isaac TeSlaa later scored a touchdown of his own and was similarly caught up in the moment, spiking the football instead.

Finally, St. Brown got another opportunity.

Lions Finally Pull Off Their Human Centipede Celebration

With 8:16 remaining in the third quarter, St. Brown scored on a 28-yard touchdown reception to give Detroit a commanding 28-3 advantage.

This time, he remembered the celebration.

St. Brown dropped to all fours and began crawling across the end zone, with TeSlaa, Sione Vaki and other teammates lining up behind him. Even Gibbs, who wasn’t on the field for the touchdown, joined the madness.

Jameson Williams was the lone offensive player who didn’t participate, leaving the rest of his teammates to enjoy their rather unusual moment.

The entire scene was captured by FOX, and the video shared by Awful Announcing showed announcers Joe Davis and Greg Olsen trying to make sense of what they had just witnessed.

“It was lit,” St. Brown said afterward.

Interestingly, while the celebration resembled the horror movie, the players’ documented inspiration was the old NFL Europe footage. St. Brown did not say the offense deliberately chose the celebration as a tribute to the film or its German setting.

A Memorable Day for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions

The bizarre celebration was just one of several memorable moments during Detroit’s trip to Germany, where St. Brown had an especially meaningful homecoming because of his German family roots.

Before the game, owner Sheila Ford Hamp had predicted a massive turnout of Lions supporters, and the atmosphere at Allianz Arena certainly didn’t disappoint.

St. Brown finished with four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns, while Gibbs continued his incredible season by adding 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns of his own. The performance added another chapter to Gibbs’ already historic production as Detroit improved to 7-2.

But as impressive as the Lions were on the field, their touchdown celebration might be remembered just as much as the victory itself.

After all, it’s not every day that an NFL team celebrates a touchdown by recreating something that looks like it belongs in a horror movie about a deranged German surgeon.

And somehow, Mike Kafka teaching the Lions about football rules is what started the whole thing.

Only the Detroit Lions.