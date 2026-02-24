Amon-Ra St. Brown Reacts to Lions’ International Game Announcement

For Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions’ announcement that they will play an international game in Munich during the 2026 season is more than just another item on the schedule, it’s personal.

St. Brown has a deep connection to Germany through his family. His mother, Miriam, is from Cologne, and the Lions’ star wide receiver has openly talked for years about wanting the opportunity to play a meaningful NFL game in his mother’s home country. Now, that moment is finally becoming reality.

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” St. Brown said via the Detroit Lions. “I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country.”

St. Brown has spent considerable time in Germany over the past few years as part of the Lions’ growing international presence, participating in youth football camps and fan events. Through those experiences, he’s seen firsthand how quickly the Lions’ brand has taken hold overseas.

According to St. Brown, the relationship between German fans and the Lions feels genuine—and that’s what makes the upcoming matchup so meaningful.

The 2026 game in Munich won’t just showcase Detroit football on an international stage. For St. Brown, it represents a rare full-circle moment—one that blends family, culture, and football in a way few players ever get to experience.