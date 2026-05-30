Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Honest Assessment of Lions’ Mindset

The Detroit Lions have spent the last several years establishing themselves as one of the NFL’s premier teams.

After a disappointing 2025 season that fell short of expectations, Amon-Ra St. Brown says the focus inside Allen Park is simple: get back to being the team everyone feared.

Speaking following Friday’s OTA session, the All-Pro wide receiver made it clear that the motivation level throughout the locker room is as high as it’s been in years.

Lions Eager to Turn the Page

For St. Brown, the excitement surrounding the start of OTAs isn’t just about football returning.

It’s about having an opportunity to leave last season in the rearview mirror.

“Not just me, I think everyone is excited and motivated,” St. Brown said. “We’re excited to be back out here on the grass.”

The Lions entered the 2025 season with Super Bowl aspirations, but things never quite came together the way many expected.

St. Brown acknowledged those frustrations remain fresh.

“Last year is behind us now, and I think we’re all happy about that because it wasn’t the year any of us wanted or expected,” he said.

That disappointment has become fuel heading into 2026.

“Going into this year, we’re doing everything we can to get back to who we are and what we were.”

Success Creates New Challenges

One of the more interesting points St. Brown raised involved the challenge of sustaining success.

Detroit spent several seasons piling up victories and becoming one of the league’s most respected organizations. According to St. Brown, that success can sometimes create its own obstacles.

“We won so many games over the past three or four years that you start to feel like you can keep getting by doing the same things,” St. Brown explained.

He wasn’t suggesting the Lions became complacent. Instead, he was highlighting how difficult it is to remain at the top when every opponent views your team as a measuring stick.

“At the end of the day, your target only gets bigger as you keep winning games,” St. Brown said.

The Lions Know Everyone Is Chasing Them

Even after a frustrating 2025 season, St. Brown believes Detroit remains one of the NFL’s most respected teams.

Opposing teams still view the Lions as a major challenge.

“Teams know you’re a good team. They want to beat you. They want to come to Ford Field and beat you,” St. Brown said.

That reality hasn’t changed.

“Teams still know who we are and what we can do.”

The message from Detroit’s star receiver is clear: the Lions still believe they’re capable of competing with anyone.

A Team Determined to Get Back

As OTAs continue and preparations for training camp ramp up, St. Brown sees a team hungry to prove that last season was an exception, not the new normal.

“We’re motivated. We know what we’ve got to do to get back, and I think we’ve got the right guys to do it,” he said.

That confidence remains one of the defining traits of Dan Campbell’s locker room.

For St. Brown, the opportunity to start building toward another playoff run is exactly where he wants to be.

“I’m happy to come to work every day.”

If Friday’s comments are any indication, the Lions aren’t spending much time dwelling on the past.

They’re focused on getting back to winning football games.