Isaac TeSlaa turned five targets into the Detroit Lions‘ third receiving touchdown Sunday in Munich, and the receiver who caught the other two spent his postgame media session talking about how many ways this offense can hurt a defense. In a 35-10 win over the New England Patriots, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

The other receiving touchdown belonged to TeSlaa, who caught two of his five targets for 19 yards and scored on a 12-yard throw from Jared Goff early in the second quarter. He played 46 of Detroit’s 71 offensive snaps, 65% of the work, though part of that came late with St. Brown and the rest of the starters out of the game.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with a german flag after the Lions defeated the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown likes how many options the Detroit Lions have

After the game, St. Brown spoke with reporters. He said about the Lions offense, “We have a lot of good players on our team. When your good players play well, you ask any team, any coach, that wins you games, obviously.

We got a lot of guys that can make plays, whether it’s me, Jamo, LaPorta, Jahmyr, TeSlaa today with a huge touchdown that he had.

A lot of guys on offense, with our O-line, I feel like we can do so many things.

To have your guys play well, I think that’s the goal every week. But whoever gets it, we’re just proud to go out there and put up points any way.”

Isaac TeSlaa is starting to turn his chances into points

The snaps are not the new part for TeSlaa. The scoreboard is. He has caught 13 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown this season on 28 targets, averaging 17.3 yards per reception, and Sunday’s 12-yarder is that lone touchdown. St. Brown singled him out by name for “a huge touchdown,” which is exactly the part of the job that had been missing from his stat line.

Jahmyr Gibbs continues to steal the show for the Lions

Once again, Gibbs stole the show for the Lions offense. He caught seven passes for 99 yards and no touchdowns. Gibbs also rushed for 153 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, an average of 6.95 yards per carry.

Gibbs has rushed for 1,000 yards this season on 199 carries and 11 touchdowns, along with averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He has also caught 41 passes for 384 yards receiving and two touchdowns, along with averaging 9.4 yards per reception. Gibbs continues to be the engine on this Lions offense, but when everyone gets involved, this is why they are a dangerous football team.