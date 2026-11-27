Despite putting 35 points on the scoreboard in Thursday’s heartbreaking Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wasn’t about to let the offense off the hook. Instead, the All-Pro wide receiver placed responsibility squarely on himself and his offensive teammates for failing to finish the game.

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The Lions had an opportunity to put the game away with just over two minutes remaining, but Dan Campbell’s controversial fourth-down decision backfired when Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped short of the first-down marker. The Bears subsequently drove down the field for the game-winning touchdown, handing Detroit a crushing 39-35 loss.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates his first down during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Holds Lions Offense Accountable

Following the game, St. Brown explained that finishing games has become a point of pride for Detroit’s offense. Rather than placing blame on the defense, St. Brown made it clear that the offense should have taken care of business when given the opportunity.

“I think so. I feel like, as an offense, we pride ourselves on finishing the games, and I feel like we’ve done a really good job of that in my time here,” St. Brown said.

“This is one of the games that we kind of let go as an offense. I thought the defense played great all game.

“It’s our job as an offense to finish that game, and we didn’t do it.”

St. Brown Reveals What Hurts the Most

While the Lions’ Thanksgiving loss featured several missed opportunities, St. Brown specifically pointed to the failed fourth-down conversion as the most painful part of the defeat. Detroit’s offense had the football with a chance to seal the victory, a situation in which the unit has routinely delivered under Campbell.

“Since I’ve been here, those are plays and times that we’ve prided ourselves on being really good at and converting and making those plays to finish the game, and we didn’t do that,” St. Brown said. “That’s the part that hurts the most.”

Between Christian Mahogany’s costly taunting penalty and the controversy surrounding Chicago’s defensive snap-count tactics, there were plenty of frustrations coming out of Thursday’s loss. St. Brown, however, wasn’t interested in making excuses.

Scoring 35 points should ordinarily be enough to win an NFL game, but St. Brown clearly holds Detroit’s offense to a higher standard. When given the opportunity to put an opponent away, he expects the Lions to deliver.