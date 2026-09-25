Amon-Ra St. Brown Wants the Lions to Start Faster

The Detroit Lions have not scored an opening drive touchdown this season. Detroit will look to change that when they face the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. One of the players who has been efficient on this offense is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

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St. Brown has caught 19 passes for 209 yards receiving and four touchdowns, along with averaging 11.0 yards per reception. He is first in the NFL in receptions and eighth in receiving yards. How does St. Brown feel about the upcoming matchup against the Jets?

Amon-Ra St. Brown Wants the Lions Offense to Start Faster

The Lions star wide receiver made his feelings clear about the slow starts, and he wants to see Detroit get going earlier in games. St. Brown said the following, mentioned in a 97.1 The Ticket video posted Wednesday:

“We gotta start faster. Gotta possess the ball a little more, make it easier on our defense, not have them be on the field as long. I feel like we can be a lot better. We honestly haven’t scratched the surface of what we can be.”

No Opening Drive Touchdown Through Two Games

Detroit has scored more than 30 points in both games this season: 31 in an overtime win over the New Orleans Saints and 31 in a Thursday night loss at Buffalo. Neither night started quickly. The Lions punted on their opening possession in both games, and the first one went three plays for six yards.

St. Brown is correct that they need to start faster and that they have not scratched the surface yet. An opening drive touchdown for the Lions would do them wonders on Sunday against New York, and it would hand a defense that gave up 41 points in Buffalo something to work with early.