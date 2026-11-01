The Detroit Lions may have suffered a significant blow early in Sunday’s crucial NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

During the first quarter at Ford Field, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared to haul in a touchdown pass that would have given Detroit a 6-0 lead.

However, the celebration was short-lived.

Officials overturned the touchdown after determining that St. Brown failed to maintain control of the football as he went to the ground.

And what happened next was even more concerning.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Heads Straight to Locker Room

Following the overturned touchdown, St. Brown went directly to the Lions’ locker room, apparently to undergo a medical evaluation.

St. Brown appeared to come down hard as he reached for the catch in the back of the end zone.

The potential loss would be especially concerning considering St. Brown entered Sunday’s game after dealing with an ankle injury during the week.

However, he sat out Wednesday’s practice, returned to full participation Thursday and Friday, and entered the matchup without an injury designation.

The FOX broadcast reported that St. Brown was being evaluated for a concussion after he hit the ground hard on the overturned play.

St. Brown caught two passes for 11 yards before making the trip to the locker room. He first reappeared on the Detroit sideline, per the Detroit News’ live coverage from Ford Field, then returned to the game and was up to five catches for 27 yards late in the second quarter.

Detroit kicked a field goal for an early 3-0 lead. The Lions had not announced an official update on St. Brown’s status at the time he left the field.

Lions Cannot Afford to Lose Their Star Receiver

St. Brown is one of Jared Goff’s most trusted targets and a central part of Detroit’s passing attack.

With Minnesota entering the game at 6-0 and boasting one of the NFL’s toughest defenses, losing St. Brown for any significant period would present a major challenge for the Lions.

Detroit would need other playmakers, including Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, to take on additional responsibilities if its star receiver cannot return.

For now, St. Brown is back on the field.

Stay tuned for updates as the Lions provide more information on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status.