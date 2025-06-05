Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Epic TD Celebration Lands in Madden NFL 26

When Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown against the Packers last season and broke into a picture-perfect headstand celebration in the end zone, Detroit Lions fans knew they were witnessing something special—and now, the rest of the world does too.

The Madden NFL 26 trailer just dropped, and guess what made the cut? Yep—St. Brown’s viral celebration is officially part of the game, cementing his touchdown moment as one of the most iconic of the year.

TL;DR

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s headstand celebration is now featured in Madden NFL 26 .

is now featured in . The move was first performed during a 2024 Lions win at Lambeau Field.

St. Brown was inspired by a college celebration and went viral for pulling it off.

The celebration is now a playable animation in EA Sports’ latest NFL game.

From Lambeau Field to the Digital Gridiron

The celebration came after a big-time touchdown against the Green Bay Packers—and not just any TD. It was the kind of moment that turned the tide of the game and let St. Brown soak it all in, literally upside down.

With a clean, athletic headstand that would make any yoga instructor jealous, the wideout capped off the score in style. It quickly went viral on social media, drawing praise from fans, teammates, and NFL analysts alike.

Remembering Amon-Ra St. Brown’s legendary headstand celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/iVarX4i20s — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) May 6, 2025

Madden 26 Puts It in the Game

Fast forward to Madden NFL 26, and now you can make digital Amon-Ra bust out the headstand yourself. EA Sports officially included the animation in the new trailer, showcasing both the real-life highlight and its in-game recreation.

For Lions fans and gamers alike, this is a huge nod to one of Detroit’s biggest stars—and one of the league’s best personalities.

This is awesome: Madden NFL 26 is going to include Amon-Ra St. Brown's headstand TD celebration in the game! pic.twitter.com/VrZqF9dNqc — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 4, 2025

The Bottom Line

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s headstand wasn’t just a touchdown celebration—it became a movement. And now it’s immortalized in Madden NFL 26, right alongside the league’s top moments and players.

From Lambeau to the Liberty Bowl to your gaming console, St. Brown’s style, swagger, and creativity are now official parts of football’s digital future—and Lions fans are loving every second of it.