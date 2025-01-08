fb
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes Major Announcement on His Podcast

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is giving back to the community in a big way as the team prepares for their playoff run. In a recent episode of his podcast, St. Brown announced that he is partnering with Home Bakery in Rochester, Michigan, for a unique contest tied to his life-size cake created by the bakery.

How to Win Tickets to the Lions’ Divisional Round Playoff Game

In honor of Home Bakery, St. Brown has announced that he will be giving away two tickets to the Lions' upcoming Divisional Round playoff game. To enter, participants need only purchase any item from Home Bakery between January 13 and January 16. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on Friday, January 17.

The bakery, located at 300 S. Main St. in Rochester, MI, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bakery is closed on Sundays, so fans will want to make sure to visit during the week to enter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Video Message for Lions Fans

Amon-Ra St. Brown Excited to See His Cake in Person

Amon-Ra St. Brown also expressed his excitement to check out the cake created in his likeness. “I’m checking it out next week in person,” St. Brown said. “I do want to see what it tastes like, too. I need a slice or something!” It’s clear St. Brown is just as excited about the cake as he is about the playoff atmosphere.

This is a great opportunity for fans to enjoy a treat from a local business while also securing a chance to attend one of the most exciting games of the season. Whether you're a longtime supporter of the Lions or just looking to try some delicious baked goods, it’s a win-win for everyone involved!

