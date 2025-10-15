Amon-Ra St. Brown Keeps It 100 With Lions Nation: ‘I Don’t Think We Got Robbed’

While most of Detroit is still fuming over the controversial penalty that erased Jared Goff’s touchdown in Sunday night’s 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Amon-Ra St. Brown is choosing a different tone.

Speaking on The St. Brown Podcast, the Lions’ Pro Bowl receiver shut down the idea that the officials cost Detroit the game.

“Some fans feel like we got robbed. I don’t think we got robbed,” St. Brown said. “I feel like we had plenty of plays, I had plays to make. We, as a team, had plays to make that we could’ve made that would’ve changed the game.”

That’s classic Amon-Ra, calm, honest, and focused on accountability rather than excuses.

A Refreshing Dose of Leadership

It’s easy to point fingers after a game like that. The NFL still hasn’t come clean about whether New York influenced the penalty call, and head coach Dan Campbell has publicly stated that an official told him the league office got involved. The league, of course, denies it.

But St. Brown isn’t dwelling on what he can’t control. Instead, he’s reminding everyone that championship teams own their mistakes, even when they’re on the wrong end of a bad whistle.

It’s the kind of message that resonates deeply in Detroit’s locker room. St. Brown isn’t just the Lions’ most reliable receiver; he’s one of their emotional anchors. When he talks, people listen.

Accountability Over Excuses

What makes St. Brown’s comments stand out is how much they reflect Dan Campbell’s culture.

Campbell has built a team around grit, toughness, and personal accountability. His players don’t run from adversity, they embrace it. That’s exactly what St. Brown did in his message to fans.

Yes, the Lions might have been burned by inconsistent officiating. Yes, the call on Goff still feels suspicious. But Detroit had opportunities, dropped passes, missed tackles, and penalties, that made the margin for error razor thin.

St. Brown’s point is simple: control what you can control, and make the plays that matter.