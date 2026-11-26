Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown doesn’t want to hear any more talk about Ford Field losing its reputation as one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. With the Chicago Bears coming to town for a massive Thanksgiving Day showdown, St. Brown is challenging Lions fans to take things to another level.

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There has been some chatter about whether the crowd noise at Ford Field has diminished, but St. Brown isn’t buying it. In fact, the Lions’ star wide receiver believes Detroit’s home-field advantage ranks right up there with the best in the NFL.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with teammates after running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), left, scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Defends Ford Field Crowd Noise

During the latest episode of the St. Brown Podcast, St. Brown pushed back against the notion that Ford Field isn’t as loud as it used to be. He even compared the atmosphere in Detroit to that of Arrowhead Stadium, the notoriously loud home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“In my six years here, I feel like Ford Field’s been one of the loudest stadiums that I always play at and that I’ve ever been at besides probably Arrowhead.”

Lions fans have helped transform Ford Field into an intimidating environment for opposing teams during the Dan Campbell era. With Campbell already expressing his excitement about the Thanksgiving matchup, St. Brown wants the fans to make their presence felt even more against Chicago.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Challenges Lions Fans

St. Brown isn’t simply defending the Ford Field faithful; he’s issuing a challenge to everyone planning to attend Thursday’s game. The wide receiver considers the Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears Detroit’s biggest game of the season to this point, and he wants the atmosphere to reflect that.

“To any fan that’s going to be at this next Thanksgiving game, I need you guys to be loud. We got the Bears, it’s Thanksgiving, our biggest game of the year to date, and it’s going to be rocking. I already know it’s going to be rocking, but it needs to be extra rocking because I’m not liking people saying that Ford Field is not loud.”

With former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning to Ford Field as Chicago’s head coach, there is already plenty of motivation for Detroit fans to bring the noise. Add in the significance of the Lions’ Thanksgiving football tradition, and the atmosphere has the potential to be something special.

Thursday will also be an emotional afternoon as the Lions honor the memory of Martha Firestone Ford. Following the scheduled pregame tribute, Detroit’s fans will have an opportunity to give their team every possible advantage against its NFC North rival.

The challenge has officially been issued, Lions fans. Let’s make sure nobody leaves Ford Field on Thanksgiving questioning how loud it can get.