Amon-Ra St. Brown named one of biggest NFL Draft steals in last decade

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of the biggest draft steals from the last ten NFL drafts, with Amon-Ra St. Brown making the cut for the 2021 draft. Despite playing for a struggling Detroit Lions team, St. Brown still managed to amass 973 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. His impact on the Lions' near-playoff bid in 2022 was undeniable, making him a standout performer in his rookie season.

Why it Matters for Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown's impressive rookie season has earned him recognition as one of the top NFL draft steals in recent history, highlighting the Detroit Lions' successful scouting and drafting strategies.

Key Points

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has a track record of finding late-round steals.

St. Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft.

St. Brown's impressive rookie season earned him recognition as one of the biggest Draft steals in the last decade.

St. Brown amassed 973 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in his rookie season.

St. Brown's impact on the Lions' 2022 season was significant, contributing to their near-playoff bid.

Big Picture: Success in Late-Round Draft Picks for the Detroit Lions

The recognition of Amon-Ra St. Brown as a top NFL draft steal highlights the importance of successful scouting and drafting strategies. Finding talented players in the later rounds of the draft can significantly impact a team's success, as evidenced by the Lions' rise to respectability and near-playoff bid in 2022. GM Brad Holmes' success in finding these late-round steals bodes well for the future of the Detroit Lions.

The Bottom Line – Amon-Ra St. Brown is a Name to Watch in the NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown's recognition as one of the top NFL draft steals in recent history is a testament to his impressive rookie season and potential as a player. His success in his first year with the Detroit Lions bodes well for his future in the NFL, and his talent and speed make him a player to watch in the coming seasons. The Lions are on the rise, and a big reason why is the solid play from St. Brown.