Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown to Compete in NBA All-Star Event

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is adding another spotlight moment to his growing national profile.

According to Adam Schefter, St. Brown will take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which tips off All-Star Weekend on Friday, Feb. 13, in Los Angeles and will air on ESPN.

He’ll be joined by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, giving the game a strong NFL presence alongside entertainers, former athletes, and celebrities from across sports and pop culture.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Basketball Background

While St. Brown is best known as one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers, this won’t be his first time showcasing basketball skills in a competitive setting.

Before becoming a football star, St. Brown played basketball in high school. Though football ultimately became his primary focus, teammates and coaches have long pointed to his coordination, footwork, and court awareness, traits that translate naturally from the hardwood to the gridiron.

That background makes his appearance in the Celebrity Game more than just a novelty. St. Brown isn’t simply showing up for fun; he has legitimate hoops experience and competitive instincts that should stand out during the event.

Another Big Stage for a Growing Star

St. Brown’s invitation is another reminder of how far his profile has risen since entering the league. He has become one of the faces of the Detroit Lions’ resurgence, earning Pro Bowl honors and establishing himself as one of the NFL’s most reliable and physical receivers.

Now, he’ll represent Detroit — and the Lions — on a national stage outside of football, during one of the NBA’s most-watched weekends of the year.

With All-Star Weekend set in Los Angeles, the event also brings St. Brown back to Southern California, where his athletic journey began long before Sundays at Ford Field.