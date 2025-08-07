Amon-Ra St. Brown Flexes When He Plays NFC North Teams

If there’s one thing that’s become crystal clear over the first four years of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s career, it’s that he owns the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions’ star wide receiver has been a consistent nightmare for division opponents, racking up big numbers against the Vikings, Packers, and Bears every time he takes the field. Al Karsten over at Pride of Detroit recently pointed out that St. Brown has DOMINATED the Vikings, which prompted me to take it a step further. Let’s break down just how dominant St. Brown has been, and what his production would look like if he faced each NFC North rival for a full 17-game season.

Against the Minnesota Vikings

In 8 career games vs. Minnesota, St. Brown has hauled in:

62 receptions

731 yards

4 touchdowns

That projects out to:

132 catches

1,552 yards

8.5 touchdowns

Translation? If he played the Vikings every week, he’d be an All-Pro lock and probably Defensive Backs’ worst recurring nightmare.

Against the Green Bay Packers

The Packers haven’t fared much better.

In 8 games, St. Brown has:

47 catches

481 yards

3 touchdowns

His projected full-season stats against Green Bay:

100 catches

1,022 yards

6 touchdowns

Not bad for a guy who was picked in the fourth round and still carries that chip on his shoulder like it’s part of his uniform.

Against the Chicago Bears

And finally, the Bears, another team that’s felt the full impact of the Sun God.

Through 8 games:

46 receptions

515 yards

2 touchdowns

Projected across 17 games, that becomes:

98 receptions

1,094 yards

4 touchdowns

Even in a quieter showing compared to the Vikings or Packers, St. Brown is still putting up No. 1 receiver numbers.

The Bottom Line

Whether it’s the Vikings, Packers, or Bears, Amon-Ra St. Brown has made it clear: the NFC North is his personal playground. With Jared Goff at the helm and a stacked Lions offense entering the 2025 season, expect the dominance to continue. If you’re a division rival DB, you might want to double up your film study, and maybe your coverage, because the Sun God shines brightest when the game matters most.