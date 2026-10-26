Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to establish himself as one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history, and the Detroit Lions star reached another remarkable milestone during Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. His outstanding performance at Ford Field moved him into second place on an exclusive all-time receiving list.

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According to the Detroit Lions’ official public relations department, St. Brown has now recorded 67 career games with at least five receptions, the second-most by any player through his first six NFL seasons. It’s another impressive achievement for the former fourth-round draft pick, who has developed into one of the league’s most reliable offensive weapons.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball for a first down inside the 2 minute warning during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Joins Elite NFL Company

St. Brown entered Sunday’s game needing another five-catch performance to reach the milestone, and he had little trouble accomplishing that against Green Bay. The Lions receiver finished with nine receptions for 153 yards, consistently creating problems for the Packers’ secondary.

Only one player has more games with at least five catches through six NFL seasons, according to the Lions’ release. St. Brown’s career receiving numbers now stand at 593 receptions for 6,777 yards in 89 regular-season games.

The achievement is particularly remarkable considering where St. Brown began his professional career. Selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has exceeded expectations and become one of the foundational pieces of Detroit’s offense.

St. Brown Dominates Packers in Huge Lions Victory

St. Brown’s milestone came during one of his strongest performances of the season, as he averaged 17 yards per reception and recorded a 40-yard gain. His 153 receiving yards led all players in Sunday’s matchup and helped the Lions produce 415 yards of total offense.

According to the Lions’ official game recap, Jared Goff completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to Jameson Williams, giving Detroit another example of how dangerous its receiving combination can be.

As we previously reported, Williams provided one of the game’s most memorable highlights with a spectacular 16-yard touchdown reception on Detroit’s opening possession. His performance complemented St. Brown’s big afternoon and helped the Lions overcome a difficult Green Bay defense.

Lions Star Continues to Prove His Value

St. Brown’s consistency has become one of the defining characteristics of Detroit’s offense, and Sunday’s performance provided another reminder of his importance. Whether converting third downs, moving the chains, or creating explosive plays, he remains one of Goff’s most dependable targets.

The achievement also comes after St. Brown faced questions about drops and ball security earlier this season. As we previously examined, the veteran receiver experienced some uncharacteristic mistakes before Detroit’s bye week.

His response against Green Bay was exactly what the Lions needed, especially in a game ultimately decided by a last-second Jake Bates field goal. Detroit improved to 4-2 with the victory and will now prepare to host the undefeated Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

St. Brown has already accomplished more in six NFL seasons than many receivers achieve during their entire careers, and his latest milestone reinforces that point. With plenty of football remaining in 2026, he has an opportunity to continue adding to one of the most impressive starts to a receiving career in league history.