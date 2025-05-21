Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Instagram Post Suggests Olympic Team Choice

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown could represent Germany or the United States in the 2028 Olympic flag football debut.

Flag football is headed to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and the NFL just cleared the path for its players to participate. Now, Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown is throwing his name into the international ring—and he might not be wearing red, white, and blue. In a cryptic Instagram post, St. Brown hinted he may suit up for Germany, his mother’s homeland and a country he’s proud to represent.

The NFL Opens the Olympic Door

The NFL made it official on Tuesday: active players will be allowed to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games for the brand-new flag football competition. The league passed a bylaw unanimously, allowing one player per team, per country, to be eligible for Olympic selection.

Each national roster will be capped at 10 players, which means roster spots will be highly competitive—and highly coveted.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes His Intentions Clear(ish)

It didn’t take long for Amon-Ra St. Brown to toss his name in the Olympic ring… in the most Amon-Ra way possible.

“It’s up!” he posted to his Instagram story.

Then followed it up with two words: “Die Mannschaft.”

For those unfamiliar, Die Mannschaft is the nickname for Germany’s national teams, translating to “The Team” in English.

St. Brown was born and raised in California, but he’s been very public about his deep German roots. His mother is German, he speaks fluent German, and the Lions wideout frequently travels to Germany to visit family and connect with his heritage.

Could St. Brown Really Suit Up for Germany?

Yes—and he just might. The Olympic rules are governed by the International Olympic Committee and respective national Olympic committees. Dual citizenship or heritage-based eligibility (like having a parent from another country) is often enough to qualify.

And let’s be real: St. Brown would be a superstar in Olympic flag football. His quickness, route-running, and competitive edge would instantly make him a matchup nightmare on any field—especially the wide-open flag format.

Plus, who wouldn’t want to see No. 14 torching defenders while wearing a black-and-red German kit in front of the whole world?

A Competitive Field Ahead

If Amon-Ra does go the Germany route, he’ll face some serious competition. Each NFL team is allowed only one player per country, so even German-eligible players will be fighting for a single spot.

Detroit also has another Olympic hopeful: who else but Jahmyr Gibbs, who’s previously mentioned his desire to represent Team USA.

With rosters capped at 10 players and NFL athletes from around the world eligible, spots will go to those who bring both elite skill and marketable star power—two boxes St. Brown checks easily.

Why It Matters

St. Brown’s Olympic aspirations aren’t just cool—they’re a testament to how global the NFL has become.

The NFL has ramped up its efforts in Germany, hosting regular-season games in Munich and Frankfurt.

Players like St. Brown, who embrace their dual heritage, are ambassadors for the league's global expansion.

And let's not forget: flag football at the Olympics could inspire a new generation of international athletes to pursue the sport.

Key Takeaways

Flag football will debut at the 2028 Olympics, and the NFL has cleared players to participate.

Amon-Ra St. Brown hinted he may represent Germany, referencing "Die Mannschaft" on Instagram.

St. Brown has deep German roots and would be eligible to play for the national team.

The Lions star would be a top-tier addition to any Olympic squad.

Expect stiff competition for roster spots as the Olympics near.

Bottom Line

Amon-Ra St. Brown doesn’t just want in—he wants in with purpose. If he reps Germany at the 2028 Olympics, it won’t just be a win for Detroit or the NFL. It’ll be a massive moment for international football and a proud chapter in his already rising legacy.