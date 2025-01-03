Amon-Ra St. Brown On Rule That Could Cost Detroit Lions: ‘It’s Crazy’

As the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings gear up for a historic showdown in Week 18, one of the league’s brightest young stars, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is voicing his frustration with a playoff rule that could leave a 14-win team starting the postseason on the road.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as both teams head into Sunday night’s matchup with 14 wins each, setting the stage for the most combined wins by any two teams in a regular-season game in NFL history. Despite this remarkable achievement, the loser of this NFC North decider will start the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, forced to travel for the wild-card round against the winner of the NFC South — either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Atlanta Falcons.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Displeased with Playoff Seeding System

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t happy with the possibility of a 14-win team being relegated to a road playoff game. The All-Pro receiver made it clear Thursday that he believes the current NFL playoff structure needs adjustment.

“It's crazy. I mean, I think the rule should be changed, I think,” St. Brown said on Thursday. “Obviously, if you win the division, you should obviously make a playoff spot, but having a 14-win team having to go on the road is kind of crazy. But, I guess, I don't make the rules, so — Hopefully we can get a win and get home-field advantage, but whatever happens, we both have a spot in the playoffs, so we might see each other again after this game.”

The NFL’s Playoff System Under Scrutiny

St. Brown’s sentiment highlights a broader debate about the NFL’s playoff structure. In any other sport, a team that wins over 80% of their games would likely enjoy the benefits of home-field advantage, but the NFL’s seeding system can sometimes reward divisional winners over teams with superior records, leading to situations like the one St. Brown is frustrated by.

The Lions, who have fought hard all season, including a number of key injuries, are hoping to prove they deserve that home-field advantage. With so much on the line, St. Brown’s plea is a reminder that even in an era where the NFL’s popularity is booming, some long-standing rules may need to be reconsidered.