Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

When the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released a while back, pretty much everyone agreed that Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions were snubbed. Well, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, both Sewell, and St. Brown have now been named as participants in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Why Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell have been added to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, WR A.J. Brown and OL Lane Johnson will not be participating in the Pro Bowl Games and St. Brown and Sewell, who were both first alternates, have been named as their replacements.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown and OL Lane Johnson will not participate in the Pro Bowl Games

St. Brown and Sewell have been named as their replacements

Bottom Line

- Advertisement -

The Super Bowl sees two teams advance each year, leading to Pro Bowl replacements for players from those teams. With the Eagles advancing and A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson unable to play, St. Brown and Sewell have been selected as their replacements as first alternates. Their inclusion is fitting, as Sewell was among the NFL's top offensive linemen and St. Brown was among the best wide receivers in the league.



