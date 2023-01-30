Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    Lions News Reports

    Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

    By W.G. Brady
    51
    0

    Inside the Article:

    When the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released a while back, pretty much everyone agreed that Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions were snubbed. Well, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, both Sewell, and St. Brown have now been named as participants in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

    Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Penei Sewell

    Why Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell have been added to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

    With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, WR A.J. Brown and OL Lane Johnson will not be participating in the Pro Bowl Games and St. Brown and Sewell, who were both first alternates, have been named as their replacements.

    • Eagles WR A.J. Brown and OL Lane Johnson will not participate in the Pro Bowl Games
    • St. Brown and Sewell have been named as their replacements

    Bottom Line

    - Advertisement -

    The Super Bowl sees two teams advance each year, leading to Pro Bowl replacements for players from those teams. With the Eagles advancing and A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson unable to play, St. Brown and Sewell have been selected as their replacements as first alternates. Their inclusion is fitting, as Sewell was among the NFL's top offensive linemen and St. Brown was among the best wide receivers in the league.


    - Advertisement -
    Previous article
    Super Bowl LVII point spread released
    Next article
    Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

    Detroit Lions spend extra time with QB Hendon Hooker at 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl

    According to reports, the Detroit Lions spent some extra time with QB Hendon Hooker down at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.