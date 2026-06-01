Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals How Pistons Playoff Run Motivated Lions

The Detroit Lions may not have been playing deep into January last season, but Amon-Ra St. Brown still got a taste of playoff energy this spring.

The Lions star wide receiver was a frequent courtside guest during the Detroit Pistons’ surprising playoff run, often sitting alongside teammates Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams at Little Caesars Arena. As the Pistons pushed toward the Eastern Conference Finals, the atmosphere inside the building reminded St. Brown of what Ford Field felt like during the Lions’ recent postseason runs.

And it served as a powerful reminder of what Detroit’s football team is working to get back to in 2026.

Pistons Playoff Atmosphere Brought Back Ford Field Memories

Speaking recently, St. Brown admitted the energy inside Little Caesars Arena struck a familiar chord.

“Just watching those games, the energy is amazing in that arena,” St. Brown said via 97.1 The Ticket. “It does remind me of playoff football at Ford Field, having flashbacks to when we played the Rams and the Bucs. The energy in (our) stadium was something I’ve never seen before, so it’s definitely kind of nostalgic being in that arena. It’s a little different, obviously, than a football field, less people, but the Detroit fans are some of the best fans ever, so definitely looking forward to getting back to that.”

The comparison makes sense.

Ford Field became one of the loudest venues in professional sports during Detroit’s playoff victories over the Rams and Buccaneers. While the Pistons gave Detroit fans a memorable postseason run this spring, St. Brown clearly wants to experience that same atmosphere again on the football field.

Lions Eager to Leave 2025 Behind

After going 35-9 from the middle of the 2022 season through 2024, expectations were sky-high entering 2025.

Instead, the Lions endured a disappointing campaign that fell well short of their championship aspirations.

According to St. Brown, the team has already turned the page.

“Last year is behind us now, and I think we’re all happy for that because last year was not the year that any of us wanted and expected. Going into this year we’re doing everything we can to get back to what we are and what we were, and I think everyone is just excited and motivated.”

Those comments echo a common theme that has emerged throughout OTAs. Whether it’s Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, Alim McNeill, or St. Brown, nearly every veteran leader has emphasized that the Lions are approaching 2026 with renewed urgency.

Understanding What It Takes to Win

St. Brown believes success isn’t simply about talent.

It’s about maintaining the daily habits that helped turn Detroit into one of the NFL’s top teams.

“Winning football games. That’s the biggest thing, but there’s so many little things that go into it.”

The All-Pro receiver also acknowledged the challenge of staying hungry after years of success.

“You can become numb to losing as you can winning. I feel like we won so many games these past three years that you feel like you can just keep getting by with what we were doing, and the target only gets bigger on your back as you keep winning games.”

As Detroit became one of the NFL’s premier teams, every opponent began treating the Lions like a measuring stick.

“Teams know you’re a good team, they want to beat you, they want to come to Ford Field and beat you — and that’s not changing. Teams still know who we are and what we can do. And for us, we’re motivated.”

Lions Believe the Pieces Are Still in Place

Despite falling short last season, St. Brown remains confident that Detroit has the roster and leadership necessary to return to contender status.

“We know what we gotta do to get back, and I think we got the right guys to do it.”

If the Pistons’ playoff atmosphere accomplished anything this spring, it may have provided a reminder of what Detroit sports can look like when a team captures the city’s imagination.

Now the Lions are hoping to create that feeling once again.