Amon-Ra St. Brown places bet on 2022 Detroit Lions

In case you did not already know, Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is not the only member of his family who is in the National Football League.

In fact, Amon-Ra is not the only member of his family in the NFC North as his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, is a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears. In 2021, Equanimeous was on the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, Amon-Ra joined the fellas on the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket and he revealed that he has a bet with Equanimeous that the Lions are better than the Bears in 2022.

Here is what Amon-Ra St. Brown had to say to Mike Stone and John Jansen earlier this morning:

“There’s definitely some trash talk going on,” Amon-Ra said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket about his rivalry with his older brother and fellow wide receiver. “We finished last year 1-1. They beat us, we beat them. Their excuse is, ‘Yeah, but we were going to the playoffs so Aaron Rodgers didn’t play the whole game.’ But I don’t care what it is. That’s the record.”

Amon-Ra said he and his brother “made a little friendly bet: $1,000 that we’ll have a better season than them.”

“We all know, we’re trying to beat the Packers at the end of the day,” he said. “That’s the team that’s been running this division the last few years. They’ve had a few changes over there, we’ve had a few changes here. When those division games come, I feel like they count double. You play them twice a year, those games just matter so much more. And when you’re playing against the Packers, it’s probably one of the biggest games of the year for us.”

Nation, who do you think is going to win this bet?

