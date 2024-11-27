fb
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Plays Thanksgiving ‘This or That’ [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is always ready for a challenge, whether it’s on the field or in a fun game of “This or That.” This time, he’s taking on Thanksgiving traditions, and the results are as entertaining as you’d expect!

Take a look at the video below as St. Brown goes head-to-head with some classic holiday choices. Watch as he ponders over Pecan Pie or Pumpkin Pie, and his decision on whether he’s more of a Mashed Potatoes or Mac and Cheese guy.

But it doesn’t stop there! Amon-Ra also weighs in on whether he’s more of a Dressing Up or Dressing Comfortable kind of guy—his answer might surprise you. Plus, when it comes to helping out in the kitchen, does he prefer to Help Cook or Wash Dishes?

No matter his choice, Amon-Ra is all about the fun of the holiday. Take a minute to watch the video and see which side of the Thanksgiving debate St. Brown is on!

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1861824935590543829
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
