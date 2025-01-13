Amon-Ra St. Brown Podcast Trolls Packers After They Lose To Eagles

The Green Bay Packers had a chance to advance in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, but quarterback Jordan Love crapped the bed, and the Philadelphia Eagles walked away with a dominant 22-10 win on Saturday. The loss ended the Packers' playoff hopes and was a bittersweet moment for Detroit Lions fans, who have long had a rivalry with their NFC North counterparts.

But one person who was definitely paying attention to the Packers' defeat was Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After Green Bay's crushing loss, the official St. Brown Podcast X account (which we assume Amon-Ra has access to) wasted no time getting in on the action. The account posted a throwback image of Amon-Ra wearing a “GREENBAY SUCKS” hoodie prior to the Lions’ earlier matchup with the Packers this season.

It's clear that St. Brown, a player known for his fiery competitiveness and passion for his team, relished the Packers’ downfall. Detroit fans, who have endured years of heartbreak at the hands of Green Bay, found great satisfaction in the Packers' early exit from the postseason. The post from the St. Brown Podcast was just another reminder of the ongoing rivalry and the pride the Lions have in their divisional supremacy.

It’s safe to say that Amon-Ra and the Lions are looking forward to continuing their dominance over the Packers, especially as the Lions gear up for a deep playoff run of their own. The 2024 NFL Playoffs may not feature a Lions-Packers matchup, but the rivalry remains alive and well.