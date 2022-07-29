Amon-Ra St. Brown predicts how many fights will break out at training camp

Detroit Lions training camp is underway and though the team has not put the pads on yet, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is already predicting what might happen when the pads do come out on Monday.

Prior to the start of training camp Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he emphasized that his team is going to be all about “grit” and “mental toughness.”

“I told the team last night our identity and who we are, and our foundation, is all about grit,” he said. “That’s physical, mental toughness, and that means taking it one day at a time. That means going a little longer and pushing a little harder, thinking a little deeper, a little sharper, those terms. So, I think when we think that way and we just worry about what’s in front of us, everything else will — it will play itself out. So, I’m not worried about that.”

Please enable JavaScript News Desk: Arizona Cardinals Remove Independent Study Clause from Kyler Murray's Contract

Amon-Ra St. Brown predictions how many fights will break out at training camp

On Friday, Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is heading into his second season with the Detroit Lions, said he will not be looking to get into fights once the pads come on but he will be ready if need be. St. Brown also made his prediction for how many fights will break out during camp.

“I thought about that when the pads came back on, how is it going to be,” St. Brown said. “One of the players goes, ‘How many fights are there going to be that break out?’ I said two. My plus or minus is two (fights). So we’ll see. I don’t think I will get in any fights, but I’m not a punk now. So, if they try me, I might have to do something. But, I don’t think it will happen with me this year. Unless it happens. We’ll see.”

When a team is ultra-competitive, as the Detroit Lions hope to be, a few training camp fights are expected.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

