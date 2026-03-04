Amon-Ra St. Brown Sounds Off on David Montgomery Trade

The Detroit Lions’ decision to trade David Montgomery has already sparked plenty of reaction from fans, but now one of his teammates is weighing in as well.

During a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown opened up about the move that sent Montgomery to the Houston Texans. As expected, the reaction was mixed.

On one hand, St. Brown admitted he was disappointed to see his teammate and close friend leave Detroit. On the other, he made it clear he understands why the move could be a positive step for Montgomery’s career.

"Selfishly, I'm upset, but also I'm really happy for D-Mo because I know how much he wanted to have a bigger role on an offense and I think he's going to get that in Houston."



Amon-Ra St. Brown speaks on his good friend David Montgomery getting traded to the Texans 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/XWTL8VDnxO — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) March 4, 2026

A Teammate and Friend

Montgomery quickly became a key part of the Lions’ offense after arriving in Detroit, forming a powerful one-two punch with Jahmyr Gibbs. The duo helped power one of the league’s most effective rushing attacks, and Montgomery’s physical running style made him a favorite inside the locker room.

That’s part of what makes the trade tough for teammates like St. Brown.

The Lions’ star receiver made it clear the move isn’t easy to process from a personal standpoint. Still, he emphasized that Montgomery now has a chance to take on a larger role with the Texans, something the running back had reportedly been hoping for.

Turning the Page

From a team perspective, the Lions now move forward with Gibbs leading the backfield and the possibility of adding another running back through free agency or the draft.

But while Detroit continues reshaping its roster this offseason, it’s obvious Montgomery’s impact on the team, and in the locker room, won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

And judging by St. Brown’s reaction, the respect for “D-Mo” in Detroit remains strong.