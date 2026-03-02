Amon-Ra St. Brown Reacts to David Montgomery Trade News

The David Montgomery trade didn’t just hit Detroit Lions fans hard; it clearly hit the locker room, too.

Shortly after news broke that Detroit had traded Montgomery to the Houston Texans, Amon-Ra St. Brown took to Instagram with a simple but emotional response. The Lions’ star wide receiver shared a graphic announcing the trade and added a broken heart emoji 💔, tagging major NFL insiders who reported the deal.

No words. No commentary. Just emotion.

A Teammate Reaction That Says Plenty

St. Brown’s reaction speaks volumes about Montgomery’s impact inside the Lions’ locker room. While Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as the offensive focal point, Montgomery remained a respected leader and tone-setter—especially for a team built on toughness and physicality.

The post wasn’t about football implications or roster math. It was about losing a brother.

More Than a Running Back

Montgomery played a major role in Detroit’s rise over the past few seasons, bringing edge, reliability, and professionalism to the offense. His departure marks another reminder of the business side of the NFL, even for teams chasing championships.

For St. Brown, the reaction was raw and real. And for fans, it underscored just how much Montgomery meant to this team beyond the stat sheet.

Fan Reaction

St. Brown is not the only one to be bummed about Montgomery being traded. Lions fan Jacoby from Fraser had the following reaction:

“They could’ve gotten more for him, and I’m sad to see him leave,” Jacoby said. “But it also seemed like a good time to trade him.”

We feel ya, Jacoby!