fb
Monday, January 27, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown Replaced On Pro Bowl Games Roster
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Replaced On Pro Bowl Games Roster

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been replaced on the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster due to injury. The Giants’ rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will take St. Brown’s spot in the event. Nabers, who was initially named as a second alternate, now gets the honor of being the first Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Giants since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Nabers' impressive rookie season has earned him the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Pro Bowl Games, even though it comes at the expense of St. Brown, who had hoped to participate. This change serves as another step in Nabers’ rapid rise and recognition in the league, highlighting his ability to contribute at a high level for the Giants in his first season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes the second Detroit Lions player to withdraw from the Pro Bowl Games, as Penei Sewell is also sitting out due to injury.

Previous article
Za’Darius Takes To Instagram To Flash Possible Lions’ NFC North Championship Ring [Photo]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions