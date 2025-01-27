Amon-Ra St. Brown Replaced On Pro Bowl Games Roster

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been replaced on the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster due to injury. The Giants’ rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will take St. Brown’s spot in the event. Nabers, who was initially named as a second alternate, now gets the honor of being the first Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Giants since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016.

Nabers' impressive rookie season has earned him the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Pro Bowl Games, even though it comes at the expense of St. Brown, who had hoped to participate. This change serves as another step in Nabers’ rapid rise and recognition in the league, highlighting his ability to contribute at a high level for the Giants in his first season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes the second Detroit Lions player to withdraw from the Pro Bowl Games, as Penei Sewell is also sitting out due to injury.