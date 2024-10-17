Amon-Ra St. Brown Responds to George Pickens Calling Him A ‘Slot Merchant’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens recently made headlines during his appearance on FS1's The Facility when he referred to certain receivers, including Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, as “slot merchants.” According to Pickens, these receivers benefit from schemes that “feed them the ball” in the slot, giving them an advantage in putting up impressive numbers compared to those like himself, who predominantly play on the outside.

On Thursday, St. Brown was asked about Pickens' comments and made it clear that he wasn’t offended. Instead, the Lions star receiver seemed to take the remarks in stride, viewing them as more of a compliment toward Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

“I don’t think he meant anything bad with those comments,” St. Brown said. “I see it as more of him praising Ben Johnson for how well our offense is running. We have a great system, and I’m just doing my job in it.”

#Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown says he didn’t take offense to Steelers WR George Pickens calling him a “slot merchant.” Said he doesn’t think he meant anything bad with the comments, but was more so praising OC Ben Johnson. pic.twitter.com/w7rf5iRefp — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 17, 2024

St. Brown has become one of the league's most consistent and versatile receivers, excelling in various roles for the Lions. Whether lined up in the slot or outside, his route-running precision and reliable hands have made him a top target for quarterback Jared Goff. His humility in the face of Pickens' comments further illustrates his team-first mentality.

With the Lions surging toward the top of the NFC standings, it’s clear that no matter where St. Brown lines up, he continues to be a force on the field. His response to Pickens highlights his focus on the bigger picture: helping the Lions win.