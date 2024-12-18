fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown Reveals He Played Through Food Poisoning Vs. Bills
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals He Played Through Food Poisoning Vs. Bills

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered a heroic performance in his team’s 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, recording 14 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. However, what many didn’t know at the time was that St. Brown was battling food poisoning throughout the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown Overcomes Illness to Shine

In a recent podcast with his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, Amon-Ra shared the details of his illness that nearly kept him from playing at all.

“You know I’ve never thrown up in my life? Ever. You know that right?” St. Brown said as quoted by MLive. “Saturday night is the first time I’ve ever thrown up in my life. I’ve never thrown up, bro.”

St. Brown continued, explaining the toll the illness took on him before the game. “I’m laying down like, ‘I already had diarrhea all day Saturday, so I’m like, ‘OK, that’s fine, I’ve had diarrhea before.’ Then, bro, I go to bed Saturday night, my stomach… I can’t sleep, my stomach is like killing me.”

A Monumental Performance Despite Setback

Despite his battle with food poisoning, St. Brown managed to power through and put up a career-high performance, all while pushing through one of his toughest personal challenges. The Lions’ star also reached another impressive milestone in the game, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season in Detroit.

St. Brown’s resilience was evident, and his performance was a testament to his toughness, further solidifying his place as one of the league’s top wide receivers.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers Sign Ryan Miller
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions