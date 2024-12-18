Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals He Played Through Food Poisoning Vs. Bills

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered a heroic performance in his team’s 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, recording 14 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. However, what many didn’t know at the time was that St. Brown was battling food poisoning throughout the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Overcomes Illness to Shine

In a recent podcast with his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, Amon-Ra shared the details of his illness that nearly kept him from playing at all.

“You know I’ve never thrown up in my life? Ever. You know that right?” St. Brown said as quoted by MLive. “Saturday night is the first time I’ve ever thrown up in my life. I’ve never thrown up, bro.”

St. Brown continued, explaining the toll the illness took on him before the game. “I’m laying down like, ‘I already had diarrhea all day Saturday, so I’m like, ‘OK, that’s fine, I’ve had diarrhea before.’ Then, bro, I go to bed Saturday night, my stomach… I can’t sleep, my stomach is like killing me.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals that he had food poisoning and threw up for the first time in his life the night before his 14-catch, 193-yard and 1 touchdown performance against the Bills this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/swZOh2312E — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) December 18, 2024

A Monumental Performance Despite Setback

Despite his battle with food poisoning, St. Brown managed to power through and put up a career-high performance, all while pushing through one of his toughest personal challenges. The Lions’ star also reached another impressive milestone in the game, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season in Detroit.

St. Brown’s resilience was evident, and his performance was a testament to his toughness, further solidifying his place as one of the league’s top wide receivers.