Monday, December 23, 2024
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals How Last Year’s NFC Championship Loss Still Fuels His Fire

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 17 road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is looking at the game as an opportunity for redemption. This game marks a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, where the Lions came up short against the 49ers. St. Brown, who was part of that heartbreaking loss, is determined to make up for the defeat.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown Focused on Winning and Redemption

When asked about the upcoming game, St. Brown didn’t hold back in expressing his motivation. “I think, for me personally, I want to win,” he said. “I remember that feeling walking off that field last year, didn’t feel good. Going in there, obviously we all want to win. I don’t know if it’s gonna get brought up or not, but I feel like each player that was here last year knows the feeling that we had last year and we want to go in there and hopefully come out with a dub. But we’ve got to prepare the right way.”

St. Brown also acknowledged the challenge posed by the 49ers, who have had a strong record this season despite what some might see as an underappreciated team. “They’re a good team. I feel like the record that they have, I feel like doesn’t really show what kind of team they are. They can put up points in a hurry and they have a good defense,” St. Brown added.

Last Year’s NFC Championship Loss Still Stings

The loss in last year’s NFC Championship game clearly still weighs on St. Brown, who reflected on how it ranks among the toughest losses of his football career. “I played a few, in college not really any big games, but in high school when you think those are the biggest games of your life. I lost in the CIF when I was in high school, my junior year, that one hurt,” he shared. “But I would say that game was probably up there with the worst L’s that I’ve had in my life, in my football career. Just the way everything played out was just like a horror movie.”

Despite the sting of the loss, St. Brown is looking ahead, eager for the opportunity to get redemption. “But we’re back, a new year, we’ve got a chance to redeem ourselves. So I think we’re pretty excited,” he said.

The Detroit Lions did what?

Looking Ahead to the 49ers Rematch

The upcoming game against the 49ers is more than just another regular-season contest for the Lions—it’s an emotional rematch that carries the weight of last season's bitter defeat. St. Brown and the Lions are determined to leave it all on the field and prove that they’ve learned from past heartbreaks. With playoff hopes still on the line, this game represents an opportunity to not only get revenge against a top NFC contender but to make a statement as they continue their push for postseason glory.

The Lions have been on a roll this season, and St. Brown's leadership and determination will be key as they face the 49ers. The stage is set for an exciting and highly anticipated matchup as Detroit looks to rewrite their NFC Championship story.

