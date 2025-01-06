Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals New Look for Detroit Lions Super Bowl Chase [Photo]

As the Detroit Lions head into their highly anticipated playoff run, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready to bring back a fan-favorite look—blue hair. Moments ago, St. Brown took to Instagram to share a photo of his freshly dyed blue hair, signaling that he's ready for the Lions' push toward the Super Bowl.

The blue hair has become somewhat of a tradition for St. Brown in the playoffs. Last year, he debuted the bold look ahead of the Lions' wild-card round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. The Lions pulled off a thrilling 24-23 win, and the blue hair seemed to carry some magic. After that victory, the Lions went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before ultimately falling short to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Now, as the Lions have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC following their dominant 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, St. Brown’s blue hair is back, signifying his belief that the Lions are primed for another playoff run. With the No. 1 seed, the Lions will enjoy home-field advantage for the entire postseason, as long as they continue winning, culminating in a potential Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans.

Could the blue hair be the spark the Lions need to push them to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history? Only time will tell, but if last year’s success is any indication, the magic is real.