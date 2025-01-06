fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown Reveals New Look for Detroit Lions Super Bowl Chase...
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals New Look for Detroit Lions Super Bowl Chase [Photo]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions head into their highly anticipated playoff run, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready to bring back a fan-favorite look—blue hair. Moments ago, St. Brown took to Instagram to share a photo of his freshly dyed blue hair, signaling that he's ready for the Lions' push toward the Super Bowl.

The blue hair has become somewhat of a tradition for St. Brown in the playoffs. Last year, he debuted the bold look ahead of the Lions' wild-card round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. The Lions pulled off a thrilling 24-23 win, and the blue hair seemed to carry some magic. After that victory, the Lions went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before ultimately falling short to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Now, as the Lions have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC following their dominant 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, St. Brown’s blue hair is back, signifying his belief that the Lions are primed for another playoff run. With the No. 1 seed, the Lions will enjoy home-field advantage for the entire postseason, as long as they continue winning, culminating in a potential Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Could the blue hair be the spark the Lions need to push them to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history? Only time will tell, but if last year’s success is any indication, the magic is real.

Previous article
DJ Reader Sounds Off After Lions Clinch No. 1 Seed
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions