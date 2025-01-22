fb
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals ‘Promise’ He Told Ben Johnson After He Took Job With Bears

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepared for another offseason after a heartbreaking playoff exit, Amon-Ra St. Brown found himself reflecting on the recent departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While Lions fans are saddened by the loss, St. Brown shared a lighthearted moment with his former coach that perfectly encapsulates their competitive bond.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Friendly Banter Between Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ben Johnson

When Johnson accepted the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears, St. Brown couldn’t help but joke with him. The two had a playful exchange where St. Brown made a promise that could be seen as both a challenge and a testament to the competitive spirit within the team.

“I told him, I said, ‘For two times a year, Ben, we’re going to [Expletive] you up,’” St. Brown shared with a laugh. “He goes, ‘I’ma [Expletive] you up.’ I said, ‘Okay, we’ll see.’ I told him I know all the plays he likes to run. I know all his tendencies. But we were just going back and forth messing around.”

The exchange was a blend of competitiveness and camaraderie, as St. Brown and Johnson joked about their future matchups. As St. Brown put it, “If I want to be the best, I’ve got to beat the best, right?”

A Fond Farewell to Ben Johnson

Despite the playful back-and-forth, St. Brown emphasized that he holds no ill will towards his former offensive coordinator, who has now moved on to a new challenge with the Bears.

“I love Ben. I’m happy for him, happy for his family, his kids. I love his kids, wife is amazing,” St. Brown said, speaking with sincerity about Johnson’s personal life. However, there was still a sense of disappointment in losing such an integral part of the Lions' success.

“I didn’t know if he was going to take the Bears job, if I’m being honest, but he took it,” St. Brown added, acknowledging the difficulty of watching Johnson join a divisional rival.

Looking Ahead to the Future

While the loss of Ben Johnson is certainly a blow to the Lions, it’s clear that St. Brown’s competitive fire burns brighter than ever. As the team prepares for a new chapter, fans can expect St. Brown to bring that same energy to the field when the Lions face the Bears—just as he promised Johnson.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
