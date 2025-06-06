Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals the Hard Truth About Losing Frank Ragnow

Frank Ragnow wasn’t just a Pro Bowl center. He was the heartbeat of the Detroit Lions’ offensive line. With his retirement now official, teammates like Amon-Ra St. Brown are reflecting on what made Ragnow so special—and why his absence will be felt far beyond the field.

The Big Picture

When Frank Ragnow officially announced his retirement at age 29, it sent ripples through Allen Park—and not just because the Lions have a major hole to fill at center. For many players, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ragnow’s departure marked the end of an era.

“I knew after the season that it was kind of up in the air on if he was going to come back,” St. Brown admitted as quoted by ESPN. “I talked to him the last day when we were cleaning out lockers and I told him I’m proud of him. Whatever he decides to do, we’re going to be behind him and support him.”

Still, there’s no denying what the Lions are losing.

“Obviously, selfishly we would’ve loved for him to come back and play 10 more seasons,” he continued. “But we knew that wasn’t going to happen.”

The Warrior Mentality

What set Ragnow apart in the eyes of teammates wasn’t just talent—it was grit.

“I have tons of respect just because of how he went about his business every day,” St. Brown said. “He came to work, was dang-near the first guy in the building every day and was going through all those injuries but never really missed any time.”

From playing a week after knee surgery to grinding through painful toe and groin injuries, Ragnow embodied the blue-collar mentality that Dan Campbell has built this team around.

“He’s a warrior,” St. Brown said. “And you’d like to think he’s replaceable, but he’s probably irreplaceable.”

What’s Next?

The Lions are expected to move forward with rookie Tate Ratledge at center, with Graham Glasgow at right guard and Christian Mahogany at left guard. It’s a new-look interior offensive line—but leadership and toughness like Ragnow’s don’t just grow on trees.

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow’s retirement didn’t just leave a vacancy on the Lions’ depth chart—it left a void in the culture. While Detroit is doing everything it can to reload for another Super Bowl push, players like Amon-Ra St. Brown are already making it clear: there may never be another quite like No. 77.