fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown Reveals What Dan Campbell Told Team to do to...
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals What Dan Campbell Told Team to do to Caleb Williams

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

The Detroit Lions had a clear strategy going into their Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears, especially when it came to handling rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams has a tendency to scramble toward the sideline, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell took note of this in his pregame film sessions.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell's Pre-Game Strategy

Campbell specifically pointed out to his team that when Williams scrambled near the sideline, the defenders should treat him as a runner and bring him to the turf if necessary. This preemptive instruction was shared with the officials as well, ensuring that the referees were aware of the expected approach when Williams was near the boundary.

Jack Campbell's Clean Hit on Williams

During the game, Lions linebacker Jack Campbell followed through on this directive with a clean hit on Williams. As Williams approached the sideline, he stepped out of bounds before returning to the field. Campbell met him with a legal hit to the thigh using his shoulder pad, as the rookie quarterback was still considered a runner in that situation.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Discusses the Hit

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown discussed this key defensive point of emphasis on the latest episode of the “St. Brown Bros” podcast. “The craziest part is before the game, in our team meeting, Dan was talking to us and was showing us clips of Caleb going out of bounds, going back in, going back out,” St. Brown said as quoted by SI. “He said, ‘No you don’t.' The beginning of it was, ‘No you don't,' and then it was clips of him doing that. (Campbell) said, ‘I already warned the refs, the refs already know.'”

No Flag, No Problem

When the hit happened in the game, St. Brown noted that he immediately knew there would be no penalty. “Jack hit his ass, everyone was like, ‘Yeah.' All the Bears were like, ‘What the? That's a flag.' We're like, ‘Bro, he literally went out and came back in and took it.'”

https://twitter.com/StBrownPodcast/status/1864308681715929452?

This well-prepared strategy from Campbell and the Lions defense worked to perfection, as the clean hit on Williams helped keep the pressure on the Bears’ offense and added to the Lions' dominant performance. The strategic foresight displayed by Campbell and the execution on the field showed the Lions' commitment to preparing for every detail, even those as small as a rookie quarterback's tendencies near the sideline.

Previous article
Report: Buccaneers Poach Detroit Lions Safety
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Ian on How Brad Holmes Could Have Played Chess, Not Checkers By Signing Daniel Jones
Picasso on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Flipp on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
CG on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Boon on Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State
Pablo on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions