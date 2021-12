On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown had the best game of his young career, which included the game-winning, walk-off TD catch against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here is what St. Brown told his mother about his big catch… in German.

Lions’ rookie WR @amonra_stbrown shares what he told his mother about Sunday’s game-winning touchdown catch – in German, via @nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/uNLbQ2G7tM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021