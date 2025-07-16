Amon-Ra St. Brown Rises to Sixth in NFL WR Rankings

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to climb the NFL ranks. The Detroit Lions wide receiver was named the sixth-best receiver in the league, according to ESPN’s latest positional rankings for 2025, which are compiled from input by NFL coaches, executives, and scouts.

It’s a one-spot bump from his seventh-place finish last year and a reflection of the growing respect around the league for what St. Brown brings to the field. One executive highlighted his “high-level traits”, elite footwork, reliable hands, sharp instincts, and relentless effort after the catch.

St. Brown “Has elite football instincts for the position,” according to one NFL coordinator.

Elite Production, Historic Consistency

Over the past two seasons, St. Brown has been unmatched in consistency. He’s the only wide receiver in the league to record at least 100 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns in both 2023 and 2024. That level of production, paired with his ability to line up both inside and outside, has made him one of the most versatile weapons in the league.

“He understands how to attack leverage. Runs hard every play. Plays inside and outside. Makes all the tough catches on high-leverage downs. Blocks, plays physical.” NFL coordinator via ESPN

Built on Chemistry with Jared Goff

St. Brown’s rise is also tied to his growing connection with quarterback Jared Goff. The pair has developed a strong on-field rhythm and off-field friendship, which was recently featured in a Netflix docuseries following the Lions’ 2024 season.

Their bond was on display after Detroit’s division-clinching win over the Vikings, when the two were filmed celebrating together at dinner, a moment that symbolized how far both players have come in Detroit’s resurgence.

“The St. Brown-Goff connection is becoming one of the most reliable duos in the league. It’s built on trust, timing, and toughness, just like this team.” via Detroit Sports Nation

What It Means for the Lions in 2025

With Detroit entering the season as a legitimate contender in the NFC, St. Brown’s continued dominance will be key to their offensive success. The Lions already feature six All-Stars and a top-10 quarterback in Goff. If St. Brown keeps playing at this level, there’s a real case for him to finish 2025 among the top three wideouts in the NFL.

